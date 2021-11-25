Humanscape (HUM) Achieves Market Cap of $326.44 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $326.44 million and $303.03 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.61 or 0.00241151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012746 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00089168 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 598,909,623 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

