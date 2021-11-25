Humanscape Market Capitalization Achieves $310.05 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $310.05 million and approximately $228.44 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Humanscape has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00045184 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.80 or 0.00233554 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00089424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012312 BTC.

About Humanscape

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 598,909,623 coins. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

