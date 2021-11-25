Huobi Token (HT) Hits Market Cap of $1.57 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $104.68 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for $9.83 or 0.00016716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00044826 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00235985 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00089843 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,308,566 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.