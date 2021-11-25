HUSD (HUSD) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $140.50 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 25th. HUSD has a market capitalization of $309.04 million and approximately $140.50 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00046695 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008958 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.00241764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00089165 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 309,190,297 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

