Hush (HUSH) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, Hush has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market cap of $834,972.02 and $606.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $269.70 or 0.00454574 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.25 or 0.00206051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00102680 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004381 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.