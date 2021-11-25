Hydro Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.65 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00044735 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.27 or 0.00236627 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00088972 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

