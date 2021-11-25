Hyper Finance (HYFI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $120.00

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $52,852.26 and $120.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00068293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00073909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00091474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,427.40 or 0.07539589 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,095.43 or 0.98932855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

