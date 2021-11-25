Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.43

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and traded as low as $5.03. Hypera shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 9,309 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.31.

Hypera Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

