HyperCash (HC) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.76 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $26.73 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HyperCash has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,501.92 or 0.98603049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00051986 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.88 or 0.00353739 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.11 or 0.00487287 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00015046 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.22 or 0.00180711 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012166 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001535 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001213 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.