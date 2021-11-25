HyperDAO Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $63.87 million and approximately $21.93 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded up 624.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00045079 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.80 or 0.00233712 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.91 or 0.00090386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012355 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,781,480 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

