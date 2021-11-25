I/O Coin Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. In the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0975 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $1,448.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.62 or 0.00355594 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00015616 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00012004 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005172 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014696 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,245,426 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

