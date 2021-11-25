i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,613 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of i3 Verticals worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.72.

IIIV opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

