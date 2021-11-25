IAM Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 4,385 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Accenture comprises about 0.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock opened at $362.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $229.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.90. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.