IAM Advisory LLC Buys New Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,729 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.35.

NYSE UNH opened at $450.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $466.00. The firm has a market cap of $423.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

