IAM Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 16,339 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 0.7% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $341,365,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,046,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,850,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,637,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,409 shares of company stock worth $55,660,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $157.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $161.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.