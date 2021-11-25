IAM Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 19,986 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.1% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 12,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.8% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,323,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,021,000 after purchasing an additional 139,801 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 31,807 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,108 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 9,133 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $234.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

