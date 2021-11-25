IAM Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.6% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,863,000 after acquiring an additional 340,701 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after purchasing an additional 255,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,083,000 after buying an additional 247,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,829,000 after buying an additional 242,828 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $214,898,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,674 shares of company stock worth $13,336,228. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $339.42 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.43.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.