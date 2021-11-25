IAM Advisory LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.7% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.11.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $262.00 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $142.61 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.93. The company has a market capitalization of $250.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

