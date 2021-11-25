IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.17

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.16. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.04.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IAALF)

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.