iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Stake Boosted by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 7,591.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDO opened at $25.79 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $26.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.