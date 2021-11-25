ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $150,126.03

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 40.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a market capitalization of $150,126.03 and approximately $58,506.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Trading

