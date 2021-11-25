ichi.farm (ICHI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $76,547.00

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00068207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00073472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.70 or 0.00092637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,469.21 or 0.07568405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,030.70 or 0.99965749 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

