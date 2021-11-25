ICHI Price Reaches $4.73 on Exchanges (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $4.73 or 0.00008057 BTC on major exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $18.03 million and approximately $38,164.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICHI has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00068293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00073909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00091474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,427.40 or 0.07539589 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,095.43 or 0.98932855 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,809,849 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.