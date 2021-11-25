Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $283.94

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 283.94 ($3.71) and traded as low as GBX 258 ($3.37). Ideagen shares last traded at GBX 261.50 ($3.42), with a volume of 76,099 shares.

IDEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ideagen from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Ideagen alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £667.74 million and a PE ratio of 871.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 300.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 283.94.

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.