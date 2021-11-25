Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $283.94

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 283.94 ($3.71) and traded as low as GBX 258 ($3.37). Ideagen shares last traded at GBX 261.50 ($3.42), with a volume of 76,099 shares.

IDEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ideagen from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock has a market cap of £667.74 million and a PE ratio of 871.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 300.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 283.94.

Ideagen Company Profile (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

