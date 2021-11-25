Idle (IDLE) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.60 Million

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last week, Idle has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $3.04 or 0.00005131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $228,555.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00068489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00073599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00092109 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,475.68 or 0.07559571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,038.49 or 0.99717952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,830,254 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

