IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Sun Communities by 74.1% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,233,000 after buying an additional 889,899 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at $53,338,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sun Communities by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after buying an additional 278,517 shares during the period. Presima Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at $45,712,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sun Communities by 108.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 373,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,957,000 after buying an additional 193,727 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

NYSE SUI opened at $200.09 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $137.43 and a one year high of $209.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.04 and a 200 day moving average of $187.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

