IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.22

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and traded as high as $39.02. IGM Financial shares last traded at $39.02, with a volume of 304 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IGIFF shares. Desjardins upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.7951 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

About IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

