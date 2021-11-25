ILCOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $6.14 Million (ILC)

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last week, ILCOIN has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ILCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ILCOIN has a total market capitalization of $6.14 million and approximately $12,799.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005137 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007312 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 442.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About ILCOIN

ILCOIN (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,761,217,657 coins and its circulating supply is 807,521,237 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com. The Reddit community for ILCOIN is https://reddit.com/r/ILCoinDevTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ILCOIN is a cryptocurrency payment platform. Users are allowed to perform digital tokens transactions through a blockchain-based mechanism implemented at the ILCOIN network. In addition, it is available at the platform a digital wallet designed for windows, android and iOS devices. The ILCOIN (ILC) token is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. It can be used as a medium to exchange value within the platform as well as to access available goods and services. The ILCOIN blockchain is an on-chain data storage system; developed not only to provide a strong foundation for the ILCOIN cryptocurrency, but also to open up a range of possibilities for safe yet transparent data storage, establishment of various smart contract systems and the launch of innovative decentralized applications running on blockchain systems. Facebook page “

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

