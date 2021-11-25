Illuvium Price Tops $1,672.63 on Major Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $1,672.63 or 0.02833515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a total market cap of $1.08 billion and approximately $344.01 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Illuvium has traded 66.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00068494 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00073688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00093415 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,467.91 or 0.07568839 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,146.48 or 1.00196722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,799 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

