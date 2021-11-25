Impossible Finance (IF) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.77 Million

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 20% higher against the dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $9.77 million and approximately $166,117.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00002773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00066891 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00072804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00094397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,463.47 or 0.07600035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,655.83 or 0.99874374 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

