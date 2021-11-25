Informa (LON:INF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 640 ($8.36) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 685 ($8.95) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 496 ($6.48) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 616 ($8.05).

LON:INF opened at GBX 516 ($6.74) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 540.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 533.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.76 billion and a PE ratio of -20.68. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 462.20 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 603.60 ($7.89).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

