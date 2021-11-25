Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Holdings Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 803,279 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 44.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 77,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in Infosys by 46.8% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 948,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 302,533 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Infosys by 141.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,766,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,659 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Infosys by 97.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,454,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,828,000 after purchasing an additional 718,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Infosys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,643,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

NYSE INFY opened at $22.61 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.