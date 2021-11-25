Injective Protocol Price Tops $14.35 on Major Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for about $14.35 or 0.00024403 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $626.60 million and approximately $51.52 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 32.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00044748 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009194 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.06 or 0.00234723 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00090107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012331 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol (CRYPTO:INJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,655,553 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

