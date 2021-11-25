Ink Trading 4.4% Lower This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Ink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ink has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Ink has a market capitalization of $542,433.20 and $39,425.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ink alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00068334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00073596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00092648 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,467.19 or 0.07560358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,936.75 or 0.99745771 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.