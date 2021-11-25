Innova (INN) Market Cap Reaches $245,157.87

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Innova coin can now be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Innova has a total market capitalization of $245,157.87 and approximately $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innova Profile

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

