Insider Buying: Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Acquires 1,402 Shares of Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) insider Adam Couch bought 1,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,548 ($46.35) per share, with a total value of £49,742.96 ($64,989.50).

Shares of LON:CWK traded up GBX 62 ($0.81) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,550 ($46.38). 95,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Cranswick plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,330 ($43.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,200 ($54.87). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,564.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,838.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.86.

Get Cranswick alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Cranswick’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,025 ($52.59).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.