Insider Buying: WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Insider Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) insider Nicky Dulieu bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,532 ($20.02) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($50,039.20).

Shares of SMWH traded down GBX 6.61 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,507.39 ($19.69). 140,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61. WH Smith PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,335.41 ($17.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,616.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,661.14.

SMWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($28.48) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,564 ($20.43) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,019.14 ($26.38).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

