Insured Finance (INFI) Market Cap Reaches $2.66 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $3,136.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00072613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00093352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,471.41 or 0.07596921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,758.88 or 0.99831333 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,140,769 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.