Insureum (ISR) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Insureum has a total market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $171,509.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum coin can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Insureum has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00044735 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.27 or 0.00236627 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00088972 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

