Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Shares Purchased by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Intelligent Systems makes up about 5.9% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned approximately 3.18% of Intelligent Systems worth $11,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 713.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 39.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:INS opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.10 million, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.90. Intelligent Systems Co. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 18.96%.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through the CoreCard Software, Inc and affiliate companies, which involves in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions.

