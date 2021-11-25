Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,401,000 after buying an additional 581,424 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 121.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 195,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 106,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after buying an additional 246,151 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $1,176,971.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,291,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,167,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,297,860.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,128,633 shares of company stock valued at $78,341,788. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $77.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.06 and a one year high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

