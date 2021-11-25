Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Increased by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.9% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $132.27 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.50 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.40 and a 200-day moving average of $120.78.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,425,653. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.55.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

