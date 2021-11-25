International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,085,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $116.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,218,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,967. The firm has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.19 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

