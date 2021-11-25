International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $137.99

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 137.99 ($1.80) and traded as high as GBX 138.40 ($1.81). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 133.80 ($1.75), with a volume of 61,162 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 138.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 137.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of £299.41 million and a P/E ratio of 15.20.

About International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

