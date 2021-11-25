Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,604 ($86.28) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.92% from the company’s previous close.

ITRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,640 ($73.69) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,569.83 ($72.77).

Shares of LON:ITRK opened at GBX 5,506.93 ($71.95) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £8.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,139.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,214.32. Intertek Group has a one year low of GBX 4,724 ($61.72) and a one year high of GBX 6,306 ($82.39).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

