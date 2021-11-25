Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Acquired by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,028 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,213,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 886,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 158,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 108,901 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 510,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 50,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.10. 303,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,388. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

