Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) is Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF makes up about 3.3% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 585.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 63,704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PKW traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.08. 33,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,013. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $68.73 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average of $92.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

