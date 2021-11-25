Invesco Ltd. Acquires 113,687 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,687 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $14,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 329,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,360,000 after buying an additional 326,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,320,000 after buying an additional 269,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 258,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,560,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,147,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $28.73 on Thursday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,435.78, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

