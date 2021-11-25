Invesco Ltd. Acquires 256,872 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,122,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,872 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.43% of TimkenSteel worth $15,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMST shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

TMST stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $737.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.06. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $17.73.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $109,035.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken V. Garcia purchased 15,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

