Invesco Ltd. Acquires 54,529 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Vistra worth $14,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,476,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after acquiring an additional 629,025 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vistra by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,089,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,243 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Vistra by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 230,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 31,003 shares during the period. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 6,168,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.35%.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VST. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

